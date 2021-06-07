On Neetu Kapoor's Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dropped This Comment

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture and Alia Bhatt commented on it. (Image courtesy: @neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor frequently shares memories of herself with her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. Neetu Kapoor's new Instagram post is the latest addition to their married life diaries. On Monday, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor on the platform. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor can be seen talking to someone at the moment. His serious expressions are on point. Neetu Kapoor, who is sitting at back, is also looking in the same direction. Neetu Kapoor's expressions also deserve your attention. Going by the picture, it appears that the actress used to quietly watch Rishi Kapoor speak with a "bird's-eye view" as she says in the post.

We couldn't ignore Neetu Kapoor's ROFL caption in her post. She wrote, "This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke...quite an ironical pic." Neetu Kapoor was referring to Rishi Kapoor's unfiltered opinions that would often land him into trouble.

Alia Bhatt reacted to her post. Alia wrote, "Love this." The Raazi actress also added a laughing emoji along with some red heart emojis. Neetu Kapoor dropped star-struck emoji along with a laughing emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor also commented on her post. Both Riddhima and Maheep dropped a few red heart emojis in their respective comments.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here.

Neetu Kapoor often posts pictures of Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Take a look at her posts here.

Neetu Kapoor married Rishi Kapoor in 1980. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year. The couple has two children - Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor is making her acting comeback with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. The upcoming movie also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor, shares a close bond with their family. Alia and Ranbir are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra.