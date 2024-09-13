Karan Johar Looks Back At His "Favourite Directed Scene" In A Career Spanning 26 Years

Karan Johar is credited with making films that linger with us long after the credits have rolled out. But have you ever wondered which movie scene holds a special place in the heart of the filmmaker? You need not guess anymore, as Karan Johar has already revealed it. On Thursday, Karan shared a video snippet from his 2013 directorial My Name Is Khan on Instagram admitting that in his career spanning 26 years, this particular sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was his “favourite directed scene”. In the clip when Rizvan (SRK) explains what is a ruptured spleen to his wife Mandira Rathod Khan (Kajol) at a hospital, she informs him about the heartbreaking news of their son Sameer's (Tanay Chheda) death. Comprehending what has happened, Rizvan starts praying.

In a note, Karan Johar wrote, “I have been directing movies for 26 years now. I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories. I reflect on my failings, those happy accidents that made magical moments, those on-the-spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation, but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career.” Reacting to the post actor Adarsh Gourav commented, “Pure (black heart emoji). Adarsh essayed the role of a young Rizwan in My Name Is Khan. “Legendary” said Tisca Chopra. Ishq Vishk Rebound star Jibraan Khan dropped clapping hand emojis.

Back in 2021, when My Name Is Khan completed 11 years, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to the film's cast and crew. Sharing a picture of himself on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Find celebrating ‘X' number of years of a film on social media repetitive, as it becomes more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw 11 Years Of My Name Is Khan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it.”

Find celebrating ‘X' number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it. pic.twitter.com/zJE8PkxeHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a man suffering from autism in My Name Is Khan whose life changes after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US.