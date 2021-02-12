Shah Rukh and Kajol in a still from My Name Is Khan

February 12 marks a special day for Shah Rukh Khan every year - it's the date My Name Is Khan released in 2010. That's precisely the reason why the 55-year-old superstar couldn't stay away from the trending hashtag "#11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan." SRK started his tweet by writing that he's not a fan of trending hashtags but he took this opportunity to give a shout out to the entire team of My Name Is Khan. "Find celebrating 'X' number of years of a film on social media repetitive, as it's become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it," he wrote.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on 11 years of My Name Is Khan:

Find celebrating 'X' number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it. pic.twitter.com/zJE8PkxeHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2021

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan marked the special day with a bunch of throwback photos from the sets of My Name Is Khan. Adding a thank you not for director Karan Johar, Shah Rukh wrote what made the shooting experience of the film different from other projects: "Thank you Karan Johar and Kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film where I needed to see every day pics to know if I have the expressions right. Here's some of them."

Directed by Karan Johar, My Name Is Khan was critically acclaimed, particularly for Shah Rukh Khan's brilliant portrayal of a man named Rizwan Khan, who suffers from autism and his life changes after the 9/11 terror attacks in the US. Shah Rukh's long-time collaborator Kajol played the role of his love interest in the movie. My Name Is Khan won several accolades including three Filmfare Awards.