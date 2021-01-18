This Is How Happy Gauahar Khan's First Holiday With Husband Zaid Darbar Made Her

Gauahar Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauahar Khan is currently on a vacation with Zaid Darbar

The couple are currently in Udaipur

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 last year

Actress Gauahar Khan isn't shy wearing her heart on her sleeve - after all, she hasn't been married a month yet. The model-actress, 37, shared an Instagram Reel of herself dancing like nobody's watching to Jaane Kyun from 2008 film Dostana. The reason for her elation was twofold - travel makes her happy and this is her first holiday, presumably the honeymoon, after marrying actor Zaid Darbar last month. Vacation destination - Udaipur. "This is how happy I get when I travel... of course, this is my first holiday with the hubby," Gauahar Khan wrote.

"My chotu," Zaid Darbar commented on his wife's post affectionately. Gauahar's outfit caught the attention of model Diandra Soares who demanded details in the comments thread. H&M and Zara, Gauahar replied.

See Gauahar Khan's post here:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25 last year - soon after, Gauahar jetted off to Lucknow for a shoot. The couple are presumably making up for lost time now.

Gauahar, a popular model, made her debut in 2009's Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year. She has appeared in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan has also been a contestant on several reality TV shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Bigg Boss 7, the last of which she won. She appeared on the current season of Bigg Boss - now in its fourteenth year - as a 'senior.'

Gauahar Khan last appeared on the Indian version of comedy series The Office and has a role on political drama series Tandav, now streaming.