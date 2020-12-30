Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Had This Much Fun At Their Walima. See Pics

Gauahar Khan with Zaid Darbar. (courtesy zaid_darbar)

Pictures from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities keep getting better and better. The newlyweds have actively been sharing pictures from their dreamy wedding album on their respective social media accounts. They recently posted photographs from their Walima ceremony and they are all things nice. For the Walima, Gauahar Khan picked a beige lehenga from the shelves of Chaitali Barbhaya and looked stunning as ever, while Zaid complemented her in a bottle green tuxedo from Pankaj Soni's design studio. The couple happily posed for the pictures together. Sharing the pictures on his profile, Zaid wrote: "In the good, in the bad. In weakness and in strength. #BetterTogether #Us #Walima #GAZAbkahaiDin #Alhamdulillah."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Drabar got married on December 25 in Mumbai, in the presence of their family members and a few friends. Here are the pictures from their wedding:

TV star Gauahar Khan, who has also featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade, will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Gauahar, a former model, featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which showcased the lives of her and her sister Nigaar. Other than that the actress has also starred in the Hindi version of The Office, and has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran singer-composer Ismail Darbar. Zaid is a choreographer by profession.