The Internet Loves This Pic Of Gauahar Khan And Husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan lit up Instagram on Monday with an adorable picture of herself and her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple got married last week in Mumbai. A few days after their nikah, the actress treated her fans to super cute photos of herself and Zaid and the first picture from her post is just wow. In the photos, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar can be seen wearing matching outfits with 'Hubby' and 'Wifey' inscribed on them, respectively. In the first photo, the actress can be seen blushing and covering her face with her hand while posing with her husband. Gauahar just captioned her post with a heart icon.

Take a look:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 in Mumbai. The couple had a nikah on Friday afternoon, followed by a grand reception. For her wedding, the actress wore an ivory-hued Sharara from the shelves of designer Saira Shakira while for the reception, she chose a red and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours. #GaZa forever. My dream couldn't be complete without Manish Malhotra being the grand finale of my love story! Thank you, Manish for your beautiful heart!" she wrote while sharing pictures from her reception.

Giving glimpses of her wedding on social media, Gauahar Khan posted two pictures of herself and Zaid Darbar and wrote: "Qubool Hai."

In terms of work, Gauahar Khan has featured in films like Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She is known for participating and winning the seventh season of reality show Bigg Boss. Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. He is an actor and dancer.