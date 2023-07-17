This Happened When Badshah Met Shah Rukh And Salman Khan After They Made Up: 'Fed Me Biryani'

Image was shared on Twitter. (Courtesy:TheSalmanKhan99 )

Ever since their appearance together in the blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been serving brotherhood goals and how. The two, who are gearing up for their stint together again in Tiger 3, are often found cheering for each other on social media and it is truly a wholesome spectacle. Recently rapper Badshah shared a heartwarming tale from the time he first met the two superstars at an award show after their reconciliation and was offered biryani by them.

Recalling the cherished moment, Badshah revealed while talking on Raj Shamani's podcast, “I met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan backstage at an award show. I think they had just had their patch-up. I remember my manager telling me, ‘Shah Rukh sir is calling you'. I went to meet him; Salman sir was also there. They were talking to each other; I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who had starred as Karan and Arjun in the iconic 1995 film Karan Arjun, had a fallout in the year 2008. At Katrina Kaif's birthday party on July 18 in 2008, a spat broke out between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The fight made headlines and visuals of the superstars leaving the party with grim expressions were captured by all entertainment portals. As per a report by Masala, “the very public fight” between the superstars “almost came to blows”.

Following the fight, the two remained tight-lipped about one another but reports of them taking subtle digs at each other often made headlines. The issue between the two remained unsolved for over five years until Baba Siddique played the catalyst and made the two superstars hug and makeup at his Iftar party in 2013.

The superstars left their fans thrilled after they made an appearance together earlier this year in the film Pathaan.

Recently, after SRK dropped the prevue of his film Jawan, Salman Khan could not stop but gush about it on his social media handle and also promised to be the first to watch the film. He wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st-day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh (too much fun).”

To this, SRK replied, “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha. (That is why I showed it to you first, brother). Thanks for your wishes and for booking the first ticket already. Love you."

Take a look at their Twitter exchange:

Of late, SRK's Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra also opened up about working with the two Khans. Talking about their commitment, Ridhi Dogra said, “After so many years also, they are so committed to doing what they're doing. It was incredible to see their passion and love for what they were doing and how present they were. They've been around for so long and I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.” Ridhi added that both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan believe in “teamwork”.