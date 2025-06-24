Sonakshi Sinha On How Salman Khan Played Cupid In Her Love Story With Zaheer Iqbal: "Obviously Because Of Him"

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in 2024 after dating for 7 long years. But do you know that it was Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan who indirectly played cupid to bring them together?

Sonakshi Sinha spilled the beans on her first meeting with Zaheer Iqbal. The actress, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up about how Salman Khan played a “sutradhar (cupid)”, weaving the first threads for their happily ever after.

Recalling Salman Khan's reaction to her marriage, Sonakshi Sinha said, “He was obviously very happy. He is very fond of Zaheer and me. It was obviously because of him that we met, so all due credit to where it belongs.”

When the host asked the Rowdy Rathore actress whether Salman Khan was the matchmaker between Zaheer and her, Sonakshi revealed, “Not really a matchmaker. We met at a party at his house, so kind of like a sutradhar.”

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. The action-comedy released in 2010 turned out to be a blockbuster. Later, she collaborated with the superstar for Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Sonakshi Sinha also remembered her first day on the sets of Dabangg.

She said, “I felt so weird. Mujhe pata nahi kaha pe laake chhod diya tha (I did not know where I was dropped off). I was so unprepared. I did not know what I was getting into. But destiny obviously had these plans for me, and once I started, there was no looking back.”

On Monday, June 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The lovebirds marked the milestone by going on a dinner date. Sonakshi even uploaded a bunch of pictures from the special day on Instagram.

Her caption read, “Anniversary husband of 1 year and boyfriend of 8 — ILYSM I could burst. My jaan (love) Zaheer Iqbal.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Nikita Roy. The supernatural drama will premiere on June 27.