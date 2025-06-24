Jonathan Bailey Defends Viral Kiss With Scarlett Johansson At <i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> London Premiere: "If You Can't Kiss Your Friends..."

The internet could not stop gushing about Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey sharing a 'friendly' kiss at the London premiere of their upcoming film. The two were seen embracing each other and soon the actress kissing the Bridgerton star on his lips became the talk of the town.

The actors were seen at the New York premiere of their film yesterday, where Jonathan Bailey defended the viral moment.

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson along with cast mates Maharshar Ali and Rupert Friend were seen attending the New York premiere of their film Jurassic World Rebirth.

Once again pictures of Scarlett Johansson rushing to hug Jonathan Bailey, and kissing him on his lips were widely circulated on social media.

Reacting to the same, Jonathan Bailey told Entertainment Weekly, "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to."

About Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey

Scarlett Johansson has been married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since 2020. She has a 3-year-old son, Cosmo with Colin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac

On the other hand, Jonathan Bailey came out as gay in 2018 but refused to share details about his partner.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

The story is about Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who along with her team of talented operatives, journeys to the most dangerous place on Earth. This place is an island research facility for the very original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to collect genetic materials from dinosaurs, which can help in providing life-saving benefits to mankind. While on this adventure, they discover astonishing details about the world which have been buried for eons.

