Scarlett Johansson And Jonathan Bailey's Kiss Steals The Show At The <i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> London Premiere

Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey got the internet talking as they shared a friendly kiss at their upcoming film's London premiere.

The premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth took place yesterday, at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. The two actors greeted each other excitedly, and within moments, pictures and videos of their kiss went viral online.

What's Happening

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey were seen together at the London premiere of their film Jurassic World Rebirth, yesterday.

What caught everyone's attention is as soon as the Bridgerton star reached the venue, Scarlett Johansson rushed to give him a warm hug. She then pulled him for a kiss on his lips, before being joined by their other co-stars Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali.

Jonathan Bailey being so loved. Scarlett we get it you adore him🫶



This new collaboration and friendship Warms my heart. #JonathanBailey #ScarlettJohansson #JurassicWorldRebirth @whatsupscarlett pic.twitter.com/7VwGK2EqPe — A (@A_ri_26) June 17, 2025

Fan Reactions To The Viral Moment

Fans were quick to respond to the viral moment captured.

An internet user said, "Why are people so triggered by a kiss between friends?? Scarlett knows Bailey is gay, but she's been crushing on him."

Someone else commented, "If you had the chance to kiss JB on the mouth you'd go for it too. It's not a French kiss. Scarlett is smart."

About Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey

Scarlett Johansson has been married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost since 2020. She has a 3-year-old son, Cosmo with Colin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac

On the other hand, Jonathan Bailey came out as gay in 2018, but refused to share details about his partner.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

The plot revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who marches ahead with a team of talented operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth. This place is an island research facility for the very original Jurassic Park. They are out on a mission to collect genetic materials from dinosaurs, which can aid in providing life-saving advantages to mankind. In this journey, they discover astonishing details about the world which have been buried for a long time.

In A Nutshell

