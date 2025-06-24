Brad Pitt Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction After Divorce With Angelina Jolie: "I Needed Rebooting"

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith and dated from 2004-2016. Their separation is one of the most talked about celebrity affairs to date.

Brad Pitt is gearing up for his upcoming sports drama F1, he recently opened up about his alcohol addiction phase. The actor revealed how he had joined Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), a recovery program that helped him cope with his alcohol addiction after his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

What's Happening

Recently in a conversation with actor Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Brad Pitt spoke about how Alcoholics Anonymous played a crucial role in his recovery from addiction after his divorce.

The 61-year-old spoke candidly about how the failure of his second marriage drove him to seek help and confront years of alcohol dependancy.

Brad Pitt said, "I was pretty much on my knees. I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas. I was really open to it. I was trying anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. It gives you permission to go, 'OK, I'm gonna step out on this edge and see what happens'."

Furthermore, Brad Pitt spoke about attending the Alcoholics Anonymous meeting one and a half years after his failed marriage. He elaborated on how wholesome the experience was to see men come together and speak about their follies.

Brad Pitt added, "I went on some New York Times interview and what an amazing thing this experience was for me. It was a men's group, it was AA, it was when I first was getting sober. I just thought it was just incredible, men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humour with it."

He also shared that he was then rebuked for speaking so openly about the group, "And so I do this interview and I say this and I got admonished by someone of the higher up saying, it's anonymous."

Brad Pitt concluded by saying that Alcoholics Anonymous helped him "revoke (his) drinking privileges", and that it was "freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself".

About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. The two have been dating since 2006 and got married in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024, after a long eight-year court battle, mostly over the custody of their six children and a shared French winery.

About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 is Brad Pitt's next film. The American sports drama is written by Ehren Kruger. The plot revolves around the Formula One Championship. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem also play key roles.

The film is slated to release in the US on June 27, 2025, during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

In A Nutshell

