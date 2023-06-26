Ridhi Dogra On Working With Shah Rukh, Salman Khan: 'Childlike Energy In Both'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iridhidogra)

Actress Ridhi Dogra, known for her roles in TV serials including Savitri - Ek Prem Kahani, made her Bollywood debut with Lakadbaggha last year. Ridhi's character in the web series Asur 2 was also much loved by fans and critics alike. Now, the actress is gearing up for two blockbuster films - Jawan and Tiger 3. Oh yes, you read that right.The actress, in interaction with Etimes, opened up about her roles in the films. Ridhi has also shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Jawan andTiger 3, respectively.

Ridhi Dogra said that she has “learned so much just by observing” Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on the sets. “I was more interested in how they are at work, and what they are bringing to the table. I learned so much just by observing them as an actor,” she said.

Talking about their commitment, Ridhi Dogra said, “After so many years also, they are so committed to doing what they're doing. It was incredible to see their passion and love for what they were doing and how present they were. They've been around for so long and I saw a childlike energy in both of them, how invested they were in their jobs and everything else.” Ridhi added that both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan believe in “teamwork”.

“There's a reason why they are ruling the roost and that's because they believe in teamwork. They believe in holding everyone together and working together. And that I would say is the same in both of them. Both of them invest their time and energy in what's happening even just as team members. So that's great,” she was quoted as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee,will release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will hit the theatres in November. Katrina Kaif is also part of the film.