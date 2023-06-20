To Karan Johar, From Shah Rukh Khan: 'Need More Films Like Only You Can Do'

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy:Twitter)

Bollywood has, over the decades, seen several collaborations that can be described as iconic and almost always emerge successful. If one were to make a list, the professional relationship and collaboration between filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make it to one of the top slots. Their off-screen friendship is the stuff of legends as well and we saw a glimpse of this when the teaser of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released earlier today. The film, which will mark Karan Johar's 25 years as a filmmaker, has received a shoutout from the superstar on social media. That's not all. SRK also attached the teaser of the film -- starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt -- to a warm note congratulating his friend.

In his note, SRK said, “Wow Karan Johar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle [Yash Johar] must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew.”

In response, Karan Johar reshared SRK's post and said, “Bhai I love you...now and forever!”

Shah Rukh Khan was not the only Bollywood celebrity to share the teaser of the film. For instance, director Raj Mehta said, “About time we get a Karan Johar film! The glam, the grandeur, the emotions, the family, the feels... the BOSS! Am one of the lucky ones to have seen the film. Mark July 28th!”

Anil Kapoor wrote, “Karan Johar shows us how it's done! Ranveer Singh, tigerrrr...roar loud. Aliaa Bhatt always the [star emoji].” To this, Karan Johar said, “Thank you, sir.”

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan said, “Love, emotions, quintessential drama, glorious costumes & sets, great songs & choreo. Everything that is a Karan Johar film. It's been long. Bring it on.”

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!”

Responding to the post, Hum Qureshi said, “Bomb [fire emoji].” Riteish Deshmukh spoke for all of us when he said, “Release it already.” Shreya Ghosal said, “Now that's what we call magic.”

Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Just what I need. Can't wait Karan.”

About returning to the director's chair after seven years, Karan Johar said, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanistars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan playing pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.