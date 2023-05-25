Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Big Shout Out To Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer and Alia in the film. (courtesy: karanjohar)

After the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unveiled the posters of the film, it got a huge shout out from stars. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last year, wrote in her Instagram story, "Going to definitely be watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FDFS (first day first show). Happy birthday dear Karan Johar. Wishing you the bestest year. God bless."

Read Samantha's post here:

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Karan Johar, sharing posters from the film wrote, "Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani.' The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all and more with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Another caption on the post read, "It's Rocky and Rani's world and you're about to live in it! But stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar too. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.