Asked About PM Modi's Chaiyya Chaiyya Welcome At White House, Shah Rukh Khan Said This

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official state visit to the United States of America and the White House, the South Asian cappella group Penn Masala put up a performance involving various Indian songs. One of the songs performed was Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 Mani Ratnam film Dil Se. So, it came as no surprise that during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Tuesday, one of SRK's fans mentioned the same and asked the actor, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in the US...What do you wanna say about this?” To this, the superstar said, “Wish I was there to dance to it…but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess?” For context, the song features SRK, Malaika Arora, and a group of dancers matching steps on a moving train and continues to remain one of the most important visuals in Bollywood pop culture history.

Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn't allow a train inside I guess??!!! https://t.co/jjsUexZXCH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's AMA session with fans was conducted to mark a special milestone – 31 years of SRK as a movie star. The actor's maiden film Deewana celebrated 31 years since its release on June 25 and needless to say, the actor received overwhelming support and love from his fans and followers. “Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride, mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31 minutes of #AskSRK?” SRK wrote.

Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK ?? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

That's not all. SRK also revealed an acting ritual he swears by. A fan asked, “One thing as an actor which you have been following consistently from the last 31 years?? Can be a process/tradition/anything…”

To this, the superstar said, “I write a whole backstory and ideology of the character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it to myself. It could be a poem or a whole story.”

I write a whole backstory and ideology of the character. Sometimes share it with the director or just keep it to myself. It could be a poem or a whole story. https://t.co/qjwQ4kj0nT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Another fan shared a clip of SRK's song Koi Na Koi Chahiye from Deewana, in which he is seen riding a bike and singing. A fan asked the actor, “Sir, how do you feel when you watch this epic entry of yourself? It's been 31 years and it still gives us chills [fire emoji] #AskSRK.” The star replied, “Should have worn a helmet!”

Should have worn a helmet!!! https://t.co/pFr5hbNdXg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also ended the AMA session on an extremely endearing note. He said, “Now going to discuss football with lil one. Suddenly have got time with him & I cannot miss that. Love u all and here's to another 31 years at the movies. Love u all for #AskSRK.”

Now going to discuss football with lil one. Suddenly have got time with him & I cannot miss that. Love u all and here's to another 31 years at the movies. Love u all for #AskSRK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Jawaan with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Priyamani.