Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Gets A Release Date In Russia. Details Here

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie Pathaan will be released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The movie, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. It has earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office.

"YRF's historic blockbuster Pathaan creates another record - gets widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS! It will be released on July 13 in this region across 3000+ screens," the press note read.

CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Pathaan, a mega comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, is an important step in YRF's spy franchise where characters from different films will cross paths at some point.

The film follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

