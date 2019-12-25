This Christmas, Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Busy Decorating Cookies

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without delicacies, right? Well, seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took care of that. In case you are wondering how, we are here to help. On Wednesday, Nick shared a video on his Instagram profile, in which he and his wife Priyanka Chopra can be seen decorating Christmas cookies. Dressed in cozy winter clothes, the couple can be seen decorating Christmas cookies in the video. Priyanka even made a Ninja cookie. We also got a glimpse of Priyanka's niece Krishna decorating cookies in the video. Nick captioned the video: "Merry Christmas Eve y'all!" The comments section was flooded with Christmas greetings from the couple's fans on Instagram.

Last year, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas together and gave us a glimpse of their low-key festivities by posting a picture on Instagram. "Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones," Nick had captioned the post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple were dressed in customised Ralph Lauren couture for the church wedding, while Sabyasachi was in charge of their wedding wardrobe the next day.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Zaira Wasim. The actress' line-up of films includes Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka also dubbed for the Hindi rendition of Disney's Frozen 2, along with her cousin Parineeti Chopra.