This 2 AM Pic Of Alia Bhatt Was 'Patiently' Clicked By Husband Of The Year Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting husband, and this post shared by his wife Alia Bhatt stands as proof. On late Sunday, Alia shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, but one photo grabbed our attention where she mentioned her loving husband Ranbir. Last night, the actress won Best Actor Female award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing a picture with the trophy, she wrote, "Gangu love. Thank you Zee Cine Awards for the honour! Sir - no words ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! @bhansaliproductions." However, what's special about this picture is it has been clicked by Ranbir at 2 am. Alia added, "Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am."

Alia Bhatt also shared several pictures on Instagram, offering a closer glimpse of her red carpet OOTD. In the images, Alia looks stunning in a green thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace and left her loose. In the caption, she simply dropped, "Hey".

Also, she shared pictures from an event last night where her films Brahmastra and Darlings won several awards. Alia shared a picture with Ayan Mukherji and Pritam and captioned it as "Brahmastra (fire emoticons)". In the image, we can see the trio happily posing for the camera with several trophies on a table. The film has won awards in various categories.

Alia Bhatt also won Viweres' Choice Best Actress for her performance in Darlings. Sharing a picture with director Jasmeet K Reen, the actress wrote, "It's a wonderful night for team Darlings (heart emoticon). So So grateful."

A picture of Alia Bhatt with "men of the moment" - Kartik Aaryan and Anupam Kher. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy with their parenting duties as they welcomed their daughter Raha in November last year.