The Truth Behind Diljit Dosanjh And Nisha Bano's Viral Wedding Pic

Nisha Bano shared this image. (courtesy: nishabano)

Speculation about Diljit Dosanjh's alleged secret marriage has stirred up significant buzz on the internet. It all began when an old interview featuring Kiara Advani resurfaced on social media, wherein she inadvertently referred to Diljit's son. Subsequently, eagle-eyed fans dug out a purported wedding photograph of the Lover singer. Several reports also suggested that he is married to Punjabi singer Nisha Bano and even has a child from this alleged union. While Diljit Dosanjh himself has not addressed these rumours, Nisha Bano, who is seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the viral wedding photo recently issued a clarification.

Clarifying that she is married to Sameer Mahi, Nisha Bano humorously wrote, "Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo, mai ave hi wife bnati, eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave (Somebody should ask me as well, they have made me somebody's wife, this news is getting viral and people are tagging me in video and photos, the Punjabis know that I am Sameer Mahi's wife but who will make Bollywood understand this?)" Take a look at her Instagram post.

Speculation surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's marital status gained traction following a statement made by Kiara Advani during the promotions of Good Newzz, where she hinted at being the only cast member without a child. Additionally, a viral photo of Diljit with Nisha Bano fueled further speculation. However, Diljit himself has yet to address these rumours.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming project includes a collaboration with Saweetie titled Khutti. On the professional front, he has Crew and Chamkila lined up for theatrical and OTT releases, respectively. Crew features him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, while Chamkila stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.