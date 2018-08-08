The Truth About Priyanka Chopra's Film With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Priyanka Chopra photographed at an event in New Delhi

After completing her Hollywood duties, Priyanka Chopra is now keeping her date with the Hindi film industry. She just started shooting for Shonali Bose's film, tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink. In between, she quit Salman Khan's Bharat and recently, reports of Priyanka dropping out of a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali also surfaced. However, the truth is there 'hasn't been any discussion' about the said project between Priyanka and Mr Bhansali, reports PTI. Months ago, Priyanka shuttled between India and the US, reportedly to finalise a project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she worked in Bajirao Mastani, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

"Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed," the director's spokesperson revealed to PTI in a statement. The film was apparently based on the life of a female gangster.

Apart from Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra have collaborated for Mary Kom, which he produced. Priyanka also appeared in a song sequence in Mr Bhansali's Ram-Leela.

As of now, Priyanka only has Shonali Bose's film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the line-up in Bollywood. Whereas, in Hollywood she is looking forward to two releases - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She has also signed up for Cowboy Ninja Viking with Chris Pratt but the film has been reportedly delayed indefinitely.

Priyanka Chopra dropped out of Bharat some weeks ago. She is reportedly engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.

(With PTI inputs)