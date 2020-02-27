The Time Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Climbed Mt Kilimanjaro

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar. (Image courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar made the best use of Throwback Thursday and shared a memory from the time she and her husband Milind Soman climbed Mt Kilimanjaro. In her post, Ankita revealed that she and Milind went trekking with Milind on her birthday last year. In her post, she described it as one of the most "amazing experiences" Ankita wrote: "Oh Kilimanjaro! Last year, I climbed this beautiful mountain and had so much fun doing it. Celebrated my birthday at 19340 ft. There was just so much to learn and unlearn at the same time. The thing about trekking is that the mountains keep calling you back. Now I know we have so many amazing places around us, the Himalayan range being absolutely scenic and difficult at times. Care to share your experiences? Which one has been your favourite so far?" She added the hashtags #trekking #travel #explorer #mountains #landscapes and #throwbackthursday to her post.

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Milind Soman currently features as one of the judges on the television reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Malaika Arora and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others.