The Time Ayushmann Khurrana Borrowed A Rajesh Khanna Dialogue In College

Highlights Ayushmann's teacher recalled his college days on Twitter

Ayushmann was named Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards

He will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana, who bagged the Best Actor (Critics) prize at the 65th Filmfare Awards for his performance in the movie Article 15, got nostalgic on Twitter when a professor from his university praised his performance at the Filmfare Awards, which were held on Saturday in Guwahati. Ayushmann's professor recalled an instance when the 35-year-old actor wore a t-shirt printed with an iconic dialogue from Rajesh Khanna's 1972 classic Amar Prem - the t-shirt was part of a project Ayushmann was working on while at his alma mater School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh. Ayushmann Khurrana performed with Ranveer Singh at the Filmfare Awards. In the tweet, his former professor wrote, "Ayushmann's act at Filmfare Award 2020 reminded me of his project report presentation at SCS. He wore a t-shirt saying, Pushpa, I hate tears and began by doing a Rajesh Khanna with that dialogue. His project was on t-shirt quotes. He and Tahira have done SCS, Punjab University proud."

Ayushmann responded by saying, "Wow! Ma'am, you took me back to 2006. I miss the previous classroom. Had an old school vibe."

Here's the tweet exchange:

Wow. Ma'am you took me back to 2006. I miss the previous classroom . Had an old school vibe. https://t.co/PRkBH0zNiO — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 17, 2020

After receiving his Filmfare award for Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in Article 15, Ayushmann wrote a note on Instagram where he thanked Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha and acknowledged others, including Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai. "Tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam."

Have a look at the post here:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in path-breaking movies like Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl , AndhaDhun , Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Vicky Donor , among others. His next movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is a romantic comedy-drama on same-sex marriage. The film, co-starring Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, is slated to release on February 21.