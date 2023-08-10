The Stars Name Checked In Shah Rukh Khan's AMA: Yash, Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff... Phew

SRK with Rajinikanth. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan decided to do an #AskSRK session on Thursday afternoon on X (previously called Twitter) and we are so here for it. The range of posts veered from funny to outright sweet. He began the session with these words, "So many things to feel happy about today....feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let's do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh! #Jawan." When a user asked SRK when will he feature in a horror film next, he replied, "Har baar karta hoon na...Humesha akela aata hoon...mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na....joh Akela aata hai....woh hota hai monster." SRK's reply was with reference to superstar Yash's viral KGF dialogue,"Gang lekar aane wale hote hai gangster... Woh akela aata tha... Monster."

See SRK's reply here:

Har baar karta hoon na....Humesha akela aata hoon...mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na....joh Akela aata hai....woh hota hai monster!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/o3aBcvL4zR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

POV: You just checked into an #ASKSRK session. Be ready to laugh. "Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi ( did you crush on Nayanthara ma'am)," a user asked SRK about his Jawan co-star. "Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh! Ha ha. #Jawan, (Shut up, she is the mother of two kids), "SRK replied.

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawanhttps://t.co/A9dujnaFCW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

On Jailer release day, questions about Rajinikanth were bound to pop up and so they did. "Will you see Jailer," asked a user. To this, SRK replied, "Of course I love Rajni sir...Maassss! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawan."

Of course I love Rajni sir....Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawanhttps://t.co/cKaqMlR8c4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Jackie Shroff also found a mention during the session and a hilarious one at that. "Atleast gaali hee dedo but reply dedo," wrote a fan. Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to that was, "Teri baat ka baida maroon....ha ha. ( learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy?"

Teri baat ka baida maroon....ha ha. ( learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy? #Jawanhttps://t.co/CcAjPljKYv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

When asked, "One word for your South fans," SRK replied, "Hope I can make some place in their hearts with Jawan."

I hope I can make some place in their hearts with #Jawanhttps://t.co/OJq4gM2yCe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.