Jawan New Poster: A Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Triple Whammy

A new poster of Jawan. (courtesy: iamsrk)

What a week to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan. After sharing a solo poster of himself from Jawan, the superstar dropped a brand new poster on Thursday, in which he features with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The poster features SRK on the left, Vijay Sethupathi on the right and a fully-armed Nayanthara takes the center. Can't get better than this, can it? SRK captioned the poster, "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous." He didn't specify, who is what though. He added in his caption, "Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out the new poster of Jawan here:

Earlier this week, SRK shared a solo poster of himself from the film and he captioned it, "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon... 30 days to find out. Ready AH? (Am I good or am I bad).#1MonthToJawan. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover. Talk about a stellar cast. So far, the film's prevue and its first track Zinda Banda have been released. Can't wait for the real deal.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.