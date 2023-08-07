Shah Rukh Khan, Hero Or Villain? Jawan Star Shares New Poster With A Countdown

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan reminded us that there's a month to go before Jawan answers the big question – is he really the big bad in Atlee's film? SRK shared a new poster of Jawan featuring his bald look, captioning the post: “Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon (am I good or am I bad)… 30 days to find out. Ready AH?” He added the hashtag #1Month To Jawan. Jawan will release on September 7 in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The comments thread blew up within minutes of Shah Rukh Khan's post. Actor Dino Morea wrote, “Readyyyyyy.” Huma Qureshi dropped an emoji.

“The only actor who looks so good without hair,” wrote one smitten fan. “Bas ek mahina aur phir theatres me milenge aap se Khan sahib (just a month to go before we meet you in cinemas again),” wrote another.

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Jawan, directed by Atlee, co-stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The main attraction, however, is Shah Rukh Khan who, in a “prevue” clip, has been revealed to be very definitely grey if not outright dark.

Hero, villain or somewhere in-between, one thing's sure - Shah Rukh Khan's bald look is a blockbuster hit regardless. This previous poster dropped on the Internet like a storm. “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere samne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (no hero can survive me as a villain),” SRK captioned his post:

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra, among others. Tamil star Vijay and Sanjay Dutt reportedly have cameos.



