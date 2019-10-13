The Sky Is Pink Box Office Collection Day 2: Priyanka Chopra And Farhan Akhtar's Film Collects Over Rs 6 Crore

The Sky Is Pink box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The Sky Is Pink, which features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, is performing well at the box office. The film has managed to earn Rs 4 crore on its second day, bringing the overall collections to Rs 6.50 crore, stated a report in Box Office India. The Sky Is Pink had a slow start on Friday, where it only managed to collect over Rs 2 crore at the box office. However, with the latest earning, it appears that the film's box office numbers might double up. As per the Box Office India report, The Sky Is Pink is expected to have some stable collections over the weekdays. "The weekend will not be much for this film and the hope will be for some stable collections over the weekdays," stated Box Office India.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and later died at 18. In the film, Zaira Wasim plays the role of Aisha while Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play her parents. The film also shows Zaira aka Aditi as the narrator who talks about her parents' relationship and their sex life.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink has been co-produced by Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

In case you haven't watched the film yet, take a look at its trailer:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War continued to rule the box office and collected over Rs. 11 crore on Saturday. The film's overall collections have now reached Rs. 257.75 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to Rs 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: Rs 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: Rs 257.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

War opened in theatres earlier this month.

