The Secret Behind Sara Ali Khan's Flawless Bikini Pics

We remember seeing fries on Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story when she was vacationing in the Maldives earlier. But the secret behind Sara Ali Khan's flawless bikini photos is her dedication towards fitness and an impressive gym attendance. Once back in the bay, she returned to her stringent work-out routine and is burning her holiday calories and how! The 24-year-old actress Instagrammed a video of her doing pilates with fitness trainer Namrata Purohit and giving fans major work-out goals. Two-film-old Sara Ali Khan, who already enjoys the reputation of being a fitness enthusiast, shared a video of her sweating it out at Namrata Purohit's Pilates studio with a motivational caption: "Take care of your body. It's the only place you have to live. Namrata Purohit, thank you for teaching me how to love my body, feed my soul and calm my nerves."

Sara Ali Khan also shared this on her Instagram story a day earlier:

We got a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's body confidence though her vacation diaries. A new day meant a new bikini appreciation post on her Instagram. Namrata Purohit had also shared her approval for Sara's holiday bod in the comments section.

Sara, who touched down in Mumbai earlier this week, has been missing Maldives way to much as we found this on her Instagram:

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of Bollywood's most sought-after Gen-Next star will resume the shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 of the same name. Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara co-stars with Varun in Coolie No 1 and with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.