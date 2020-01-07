Sara Ali Khan Is Back In Mumbai But Clearly Still Dreaming Of Maldives

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan may be back in Mumbai but she can't stop thinking about her recent Maldives vacation and that clearly reflects on her latest Instagram entry. The 24-year-old actress is reliving her vacation days by sharing postcard-worthy pictures from the trip. Sara, who was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared pictures from her vacation on Tuesday afternoon and she captioned it: "If I could sail back to the Maldives." She added the hashtag #backtoreality."

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. The Simmba actress was photographed with Amrita Singh and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport. See the pictures here:

On Monday, Sara shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen swimming in the deep blue waters of Maldives, "Japlari... Mai Chali," she captioned the post. Check out the post here:

Sara Ali Khan had been actively sharing pictures from her Maldives vacation. Take a look at the posts here:

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen In David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.