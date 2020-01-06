Sara Ali Khan Is Living The Mermaid Life In The Deep Blue Sea

Sara Ali Khan bids adieu to Maldives but not without a diving video (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who has been holidaying in the Maldives for the longest time, bid adieu to the vacation destination but not without a last swim in the deep blue sea. Sara Ali Khan described herself as a mermaid in her Instagram video as she dived into the Maldives waters to explore the sea world. The very filmy Sara Ali Khan captioned her post: "Jalpari... main chali," in which she can be seen plunging into the sea by jumping off a yacht. There's also a glimpse of Sara's mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in the video, who can be seen chilling on the deck. Once into the sea, Sara Ali Khan's underwater exploration stops at the sea floor.

Sara Ali Khan had found her "paradise" in the Maldives.

Here's how Sara and Ibrahim ticked off Deep Sea Diving from their bucket list:

When in the Maldives, the Simmba days began with soaking up the sun in stunning bikinis and ended with enjoying the balmy sunset rays. In between, there were "muffins and cupcakes for breakfast."

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of Bollywood's most-followed Gen-Next star, continues to trend for over a week for stunning glimpses of her vacation diaries. On the work front, Sara will resume the shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 of the same name. Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara co-stars with Varun in Coolie No 1 and with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.