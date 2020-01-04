Sara Ali Khan's Holiday Abs Are Burning Up Instagram. Fitness Instructor Namrata Purohit's Reaction

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Water baby Sara Ali Khan continues to add vacation photos to her Instagram diaries, sending her fans into a tizzy. She's sharing more glimpses of her Maldives vacation on her Instagram stories, in one of which we saw her gobble up a plate of French fries and burger, which makes us wonder Sara Ali Khan must take her gym sessions very seriously, right? The Simmba actress dropped a photo of her chilling in a colourful float in the infinity pool of her water-villa in a chic and stylish striped bikini, which showed off her toned mid-riff and perfect abs. Needless to say that the photo of Sara's abs has been burning up Instagram with comments such as the fire emoji and heart-eyes pouring in on her feed.

Interestingly, we also spotted a comment from celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit, who regularly trains Sara Ali Khan with her work-out sessions. Namrata Purohit, whose Pilates sessions are also attended by the likes of Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, cheered for Sara's holiday bod and dropped the heart emoji on Sara's photo. Bipasha Basu also gave Sara a shout out.

Sara Ali Khan also shared an adorable photo with brother Ibrahim, adding an even more adorable caption: "I always got your back." Swipe to see how Sara is setting fitness goals on Instagram:

Earlier, Sara made a splash on Instagram with her pool photos from Maldives like this:

Sara Ali Khan will resume the shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 of the same name. Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara co-stars with Varun in Coolie No 1 and with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.