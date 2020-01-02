Into The Blue: Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Kick Start The Year In Maldives

Sara Ali Khan with Ibrahim. (Image courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan splashed into 2020 and how. The 24-year-old actress, who is currently on a vacation in Maldives, where she has been accompanied by her brother Ibrahim, started her new year there. Sara shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen chilling in the blue waters of Maldives with Ibrahim. Sara shared a series of postcard-worthy pictures on the photo sharing application on Wednesday night and she captioned it: "When feeling blue isn't a bad thing."

Ibrahim frequently features on his sister's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. On Christmas, the brother-sister duo shared several quirky pictures on Instagram, which trended big time. Sara captioned the post: "Red nose reindeer, White snowflake, virgin eggnog, Christmas cake. Get the party started. It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake."

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen In David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.