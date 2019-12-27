Sara Ali Khan Makes A Splash On Instagram With Her Pool Video

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying

She shared new pictures from her vacation

She was last seen in Simmba

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to give major vacation goals. The actress, on Friday, shared a video, which is breaking the Internet. In case you are wondering why, the 24-year-old actress delighted her fans with a new video from her vacation, in which she could be seen doing a hair flip in slow motion in a pool. Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan captioned it: "Start your day with a splash." We couldn't agree more with you, Sara. Although Sara Ali Khan didn't mention the name of her vacation spot in her post, it has been reported that she is holidaying in Maldives with her friend Kamya Arora.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Sara Ali Khan has been adding several pictures to her vacation diaries. In a separate post, she shared a couple of pictures of herself and her friend enjoying sunrise. Posting the pictures, in which Sara could be seen dressed in a beautiful pink outfit, she wrote: "Take me back to the backwaters already."

Meanwhile, also check out other stunning pictures of Sara Ali Khan from her vacation here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the film industry with the 2018 film Kedarnath and then went on to feature in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in her line-up.