Sara Ali Khan Is High On Vacation After Her Christmas Chronicles. See Pics

After having a blast on Christmas eve in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan has begun her vacation already and is soaking up vitamin-sea and how! On Christmas Day on Wednesday, the Simmba actress flew off to what is reported to be the Maldives with her favourite travel buddy and friend Kamya Arora. Sara Ali Khan, who marked the beginning of a vacation with the photo of a house-boat on her Instagram story, shared an album of photos with just a bunch of emojis because no caption needed for her holiday vibes. In some of the photos, Sara can be seen basking in the sun in a pale-pink bikini and in a few others, she can be seen chilling in an infinity pool with her friend. Swim done, Sara resorted to a delicious spread topped with a scenic view of the never-ending waters from her boat-house.

Sara Ali Khan spent Christmas eve at dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house. Her date for the night was brother Ibrahim, who joined Sara for a fun-filled photoshoot. "Red nose reindeer, white snowflake, virgin eggnog, Christmas cake, get the party started. It's Christmas Eve for heaven's sake," she captioned an album of photos on Instagram. Sara was joined by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others for the party.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in her line-up.