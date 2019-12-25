Christmas 2019: How Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Got The 'Party Started'

Christmas 2019: Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95 )

Sara Ali Khan's post perfectly encapsulates the very essence of Christmas and we just love it. The 24-year-old actress' Christmas greeting is anything but conventional. Sara, who attended a Christmas party hosted by her father Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday night, shared a set of quirky pictures along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Sara can be seen dressed in a white dress as she poses next to her brother Ibrahim, who can be seen wearing a grey sweater and trousers in some photos and sans shirt in others. Sara and Ibrahim offered a variety of expressions as they posed with a giant Christmas tree in the backdrop.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the post: "Red nose reindeer, white snowflake, virgin eggnog and Christmas cake. Get the party started. It's Christmas eve for heaven's sake." Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

The brother-sister duo attended the Christmas party hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena on Tuesday night. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan.

Sara, the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, stepped in to Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.