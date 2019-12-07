Sara Ali Khan Marked One Year Of Kedarnath With A Heartfelt Note

Sara Ali Khan with Sushant Singh Rajput. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath completed one year on Saturday and to mark the first anniversary of the film, the actress shared a heartfelt note for the film's team, including her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan shared a couple of pictures from the film's set, which featured herself with Sushant, Abhishek, scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon, co-stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Pooja Gor and assistant director Jehan Handa. Starting her note, Sara Ali Khan stated that the film will "always remain an integral part" of her and wrote: "I can't believe it's been a year since everyone met Mukku (Sara's character in the film) for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you Abhishek Kapoor and Kanika Dhillon for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku."

"Sushant Singh Rajput, I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn't have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!" she added.

"Jehan Handa, thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back. And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now!" read Sara's full post.

Take a look:

Kedarnath is a love story of a Muslim porter (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and a young Hindu woman (played by Sara Ali Khan), which is set against the backdrop of the devastating Kedarnath floods of 2013.

After Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan went on to feature in Rohit Shetty's action drama Simmba, in which she shared screen space with Ranveer Singh. She has several films in the pipeline such as an untitled film by Imtiaz Ali alongside Kartik Aaryan and David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.