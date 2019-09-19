The Fire On The Set Of Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 Caused Damages Worth Rs 2.5 Crore: Reports

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on the promotional poster of Coolie No 1. (Image courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's work-in-progress film Coolie No 1 incurred losses worth Rs 2 - 2.5 crore due to the fire, which ravaged the sets of the film in Filmistan Studio in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon last week, reports news agency IANS. Soon after reports of fire on the sets of Coolie No 1 took over social media, producer Jackky Bhagnani tweeted that "no casualties were caused" during the incident and that "the fire was put out immediately." Now, IANS reports the damage on the sets have been assessed to be worth Rs 2 - 2.5 crore. However, the losses have reportedly been covered under the Rs 125-crore insurance, which was taken out by the filmmakers before the film went on floors.

On September 11, Mumbai Mirror first reported that a fire that broke out on the sets of Coolie No 1, which is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. At that time, Jackky Bhagnani didn't reveal what started the fire but he thanked the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their support.

He had tweeted: "We would like to thank the fire fighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of Coolie No 1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes."

We would like to thank the Firefighters ,Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1 The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 11, 2019

The first schedule of Coolie No 1, which is directed by David Dhawan, was filmed in Thailand while the second leg of the shoot was scheduled in Mumbai.

Coolie No 1 is expected to open in theatres in May 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)

