On Sara Ali Khan's Birthday, Pyjama Party On The Sets Of Coolie No 1 With Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on the sets of Coolie No 1. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan_obsession)

Sara Ali Khan's 24th birthday celebrations were made extra special on the sets of Coolie No 1 with a pyjama party hosted by the team, including her co-star Varun Dhawan, director David Dhawan and co-producer Jackky Bhagnani. Sara Ali Khan had a choice of five spectacular birthday cakes to celebrate on the sets with the entire unit. Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, looked happy as she cut the biggest cake on the table surrounded by her team. Varun, who was dressed in a flamingo-print night suit looked quite happy during the festivities too.

Here are pictures from Sara Ali Khan's birthday party on the sets of Coolie No 1:

On Sara's birthday, team Coolie No 1 released the first posters from the movie, one of which also featured the actress. Along with the posters, the team also released a teaser, which was an ode to David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name.

Take a look:

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2, shared a picture which appears to be from a private birthday celebration. He posed with Sara Ali Khan in the picture captioned, "Happy Birthday, princess Sara Ali Khan. And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask).

Sara Ali Khan is the elder of Saif Ali khan and Amrita Singh's two children. Sara burst into the Bollywood scene with her 2018 film Kedarnath and she followed it up with Simmba. Love Aaj Kal 2, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali, is currently in post-production stage while she's filming Coolie No 1 in Thailand.

