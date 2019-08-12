Kartik Aaryan Flies To Thailand To Celebrate Sara Ali Khan's 24th Birthday. See Pic

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday The actress celebrated her birthday in Bangkok Kartik Aaryan shared an adorable birthday post for her

Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 22nd birthday on Monday and her friends in Bollywood and family members wished her on social media with adorable posts. However, it is actor Kartik Aaryan, who made the day extra special for his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star as he flew to Bangkok to celebrate the special day with Sara Ali Khan. Sharing a glimpse of their quality time, Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie with Sara and the actress' million dollar smile in the picture is winning hearts on the Internet. Kartik accompanied the birthday post with an adorable caption, which read: "Happy Birthday, Princess Sara Ali Khan. And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask)." The last part of the caption left the Internet wondering about the mask. Actually, Kartik was referring to his June 5 post on Instagram, in which he shared a selfie with with Sara Ali Khan but the duo could be seen covering their faces with masks (more on this later).

First, check out Kartik Aaryan's loved-up post for Sara:

Now, the aforementioned selfie was posted by Kartik Aaryan on Eid-ul-Fitr. Both Sara and Kartik could be seen hiding their faces with pieces of cloth in that photo. Check it out:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan frequently trend for their rumoured romance. The duo recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next film in Himachal Pradesh. Sara, who used to face-time with her mother Amrita Singh daily during the shooting days, was often accompanied by Kartik Aaryan in her video call sessions. A source told Bollywood Life that even Amrita Singh did not mind him joining the conversations. "Sara was away shooting in Himachal Pradesh for a long time for Love Aaj Kal. She would face-time with her mom daily as and when she was free. Even Kartik Aaryan would join in the conversations at times. Amrita ji did not mind and would chat with him as well," the source revealed.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's lined-up films include Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1 remake, which features Varun Dhawan.

