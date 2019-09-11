Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan photographed in Mumbai.

The sets of work-in-progress film Coolie No 1, starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, were ravaged by a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning, reports Mumbai Mirror which has released footage of the blaze that engulfed Filmistan Studio in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon. No casualties have been reported. The fire reportedly began at 12.30 am, soon after which fire fighters arrived to put it out. No other details are known, including what caused the blaze. The actors have not yet commented and neither have the producers or the director, David Dhawan, who is Varun's father.

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, also directed by Mr Dhawan. The original rendition of the film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Varun Dhawan revealed last week that steel bottles had replaced plastic ones on the Coolie No 1 set:

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Last month, on Sara Ali Khan's birthday, the first look from the film was shared on social media. Sharing the poster on social media, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Heroine tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya! Happy 22nd birthday."

Take a look at the poster here:

Besides Coolie No 1, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, which is said to be the remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. Simmba remains Sara Ali Khan's last release.

Other than Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan also has Remo D'Souza's dance based film Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the pipeline. Varun was last seen in the period drama Kalank, in which he co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

