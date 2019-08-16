Varun Dhawan's Post For His 'No 1 Director' David Dhawan Makes For A Perfect Birthday Wish

Varun Dhawan with David Dhawan. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan wished his filmmaker father David Dhawan in Coolie No 1 style and we simply loved it. The 32-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his director father from the sets of his forthcoming film Coolie No 1. In his post, Varun referred to David Dhawan as his "No 1 director." In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. Varun can be seen dressed in a red porter's costume while David Dhawan can be seen wearing a white cap. Sharing the picture on his social media accounts, Varun wrote: "Happy birthday papa. Mera No 1 director." The actor added, "Kaam chalu hai bhai log."

Take a look at the post here:

The first look of Coolie No 1 remake was shared by Varun Dhawan earlier this week. Sharing the poster on social media, Varun wrote: "David Dhawan's 45th film and my first film with Vashu Sir, who I have known since I've been a small kid so this is a big deal for me. Thank you to my fans for always supporting me and the haters for encouraging me. Aap sabko Eid Mubarak."

Check out the poster of Coolie No 1 remake here:

Here's another poster of Coolie No 1 remake featuring film's lead actress Sara Ali Khan:

Besides Coolie No 1 remake, Varun Dhwan also has Remo D'Souza's dance based film Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the pipeline. Varun was last seen in the period drama Kalank, in which he co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

