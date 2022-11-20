Ahead Of IFFI 2022, Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan Are Enjoying A Beach Day In Goa. See Post

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are having the time of their lives in Goa, and their Instagram posts stand as proof. On Sunday, Varun shared a selfie posing with Sara on a beach. Sara can be seen in a red swimsuit while Varun is showing off his shirtless body. Sharing the post, he dropped sun and waves emoticons. He hashtagged the post as "IFFI 2022". Sara also shared a similar picture but with a different caption, "Sea you soon Varun Dhawan". Varun and Sara are in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022.

Check out the post below:

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan share a close bond as they co-starred in Coolie No. 1.

Meanwhile, the film festival will kick off in Goa today (November 20). Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Bhediya will be screened at the festival. The official Twitter handle of the IFFI shared a video featuring Varun with his pet dog Joey and wrote, "Hello, I know all of you are waiting for Bhediya just like this (Joey) little buddy of mine. The wait is over as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let's meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of Bhediya."

Here have a look:

Join Varun Dhawan for the screening of Bhediya at #IFFI53 happening in Goa from Nov 20th - 28th, 2022.



Starring: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan

Director: Amar Kaushik

⏲️ : 5:30 PM

🗓️: Nov 25th, 2022

📍: INOX Panjim, Audi 1#AmritMahotsavpic.twitter.com/98LZ9S4QLQ — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 19, 2022

On the work front, Varun Dhawan also has Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor, which will release next year. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.