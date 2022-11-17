Just Scenes From Sara Ali Khan's Film Set. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's social media presence is a breath of fresh air. The actress loves to keep it real with fans, with each of her posts reflecting her true personality. On Wednesday, the actress shared a series of images from a film set. In the photos she is seen in a pink saree, looking like the quintessential desi girl while posing in front of a lush green field. In the post, Sara added the geotag for India and wrote, “Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow.” The actress, however, did not reveal which project she is working on. Replying to the post, Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi said, “So proud,” with heart-eye emojis.

See the post here:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of images from her travel around the world. In the caption, she quoted Vincent van Gogh and wrote, “…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?”

On the occasion of Diwali, a few weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of a star-studded party with a bunch of fun photos. In them, she is seen with colleagues Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan as well as her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing the post, she said: “Happy Diwali. Love, light and prosperity to all.”

Fans were also treated to a Diwali-inspired poem by Sara Ali Khan. Adding to the long list of Sara ki shayari, the star wrote, “Diwali nights. It's the festival of lights. Forget all the pettiness and fights. Just enjoy mithai and sweet bites.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal. Her last release was Atrangi Re! with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai.