Water Baby Sara Ali Khan Makes A Splash Again On Instagram With Maldives Pics

Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in the Maldives. Sara Ali Khan's New Year celebrations have stretched onto a long vacation with her family, glimpses of which have flooded her Instagram feed. While most of us are stuck at work on a Friday morning, Sara Ali Khan is chilling in an infinity pool at a luxurious water villa in the holiday destination and making us feel very, very bad. She shared a bunch of new vacation memories on Instagram, captioning them as "Hello weekend." Sara Ali Khan, who is already on vacation, is also enjoying TGIF vibes.

Most of the photos posted by Sara from her Maldives getaway are from the pool and the sea and the new ones are no exception. Which is why we assume it's safe to say that she's a complete water-baby.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan made a splash on Instagram!

Sara is also indulging in "Muffins and cupcakes" kind of breakfast spreads. "If only days like this could last," she said.

When on vacation, Sara also went water-skiing with mom Amrita Singh.

Look who joined Sara in the pool - brother Ibrahim. "When feeling blue isn't a bad thing," she captioned.

On the work front, two-film old Sara Ali Khan will resume the shooting schedule of Coolie No 1, which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 of the same name. Meanwhile, Sara has also wrapped the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2. Sara co-stars with Varun in Coolie No 1 and with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2.