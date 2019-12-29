Sara Ali Khan's Post For 'Mommy No 1' Amrita Singh Is Everything

Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh. (Image courtesy saraalikhan95 )

Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram entry introduced us to the actress' hidden talent - "Sara ki shayari" (her words), which she seems to have inherited from her mother Amrita Singh (as mentioned by Sara in her caption). On Sunday, the 24-year-old actress managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and shared an extensive post for her mother and actress Amrita Singh. In her post, the Simmba actress referred to her mother as "Mommy No 1" and wrote: "Mirror mirror - are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us is that I always want her attention."

Sara added, "She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection and undivided time and energy that I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can't be much apprehension. Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension." She added #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1."

Read Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Amrita Singh frequently makes appearances on her daughter's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Remember Sara's "woman crush Wednesday" post?

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen In David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.