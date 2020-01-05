More Stunning Pics From Sara Ali Khan's Maldives Vacation. See Yet?

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is back with more stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation. The 24-year-old actress delighted her fans on Saturday night by sharing a couple of photos of herself, which instantly set the Internet ablaze. In one of the photographs, Sara Ali Khan can be seen having a gala time in a pool in a multicoloured bikini. Another picture from the same post features her enjoying the scenic beauty of the island on what appears to be a boat. Her bikini pictures will not only give you vacation goals but also fitness goals and the actress credits her mother Amrita Singh's DNA for her amazing fit physique. Sharing the pictures, Sara referred to the iconic track from the 1983 film Pukar. She wrote in Hindi: "Samundar mein naha ke" accompanied the caption with a sea and a salt emoticon.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's latest vacation pictures here:

Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Maldives. Chilling with her are her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress has been adding several pictures from her getaway to her Instagram diary and we are in love with them. On Saturday, Sara shared a set of pictures of herself, Amrita Singh and Ibrahim and wrote: "Mother, daughter, Iggy potter... Swim swim swimming in the water."

Before that, she set siblings goals by posting a picture of herself and her brother chilling like villains in a pool. She captioned it: "I always got your back."

And here are more pictures from Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacation:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen along with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release on May 1.