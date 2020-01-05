Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's ROFL 'Deep Sea Diving' Pics Will Leave You In Splits

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

If you are having a dull day, these ROFL pictures of Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoying their "deep sea diving" will cheer you up. Sara, Ibrahim and their actress mother Amrita Singh are having the time of their lives in Maldives and pictures from their vacation will make you green with envy. The Simmba actress, who is already trending for her bikini pictures from the vacation, shared another set of photos, which feature herself and her brother nailing the underwater diving like a pro. Not to miss, Sara and Ibrahim's hilarious expressions made the post really funny.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote that she ticked "deep sea diving" off her bucket list. "Deep Sea Diving. Fishies vibing. #bucketlist," Sara captioned her post. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing pictures from her vacation on social media and her photos are setting the Internet ablaze every now and then. On Saturday night, she posted pictures of herself, in which she could be seen having a gala time in a printed bikini. Sharing the pictures, Sara referred to the iconic track from the 1983 film Pukar and wrote in Hindi: "Samundar mein naha ke." Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out other pictures from her Maldives vacation:

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the film industry with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She went on to feature in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, in which she shared screen space with Ranveer Singh. Sara Ali Khan has several films in the pipeline such as Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2.