The Rumours Were True. Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Welcome A Baby Girl

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on February 1, she announced on Twitter. The baby's name hasn't been revealed as of yet. She was born in Los Angeles. "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding," she tweeted.
Kylie Jenner, 20, who had preferred to keep reports of her pregnancy under wraps, also added, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how." Last September, it was reported that she was expecting her first child with Travis Scott.
Here's how Kylie Jenner announced her baby's birth.
February 4, 2018
Her post was followed by a video featuring her pregnancy days. The YouTube video has been titled as, "To Our Daughter."
here's a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018
Kylie Jenner is best-known for featuring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A couple of years ago, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics.