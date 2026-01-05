Timothee Chalamet Says "I Love You" To Kylie Jenner After Best Actor Win At Critics Choice Awards. Her Reaction

Timothee Chalamet thanked his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, after winning his first Critics Choice Award on Sunday.

What Timothee Chalamet Said At The Event

Chalamet, 28, was named Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme, a film inspired by the life and career of American table tennis player Marty Reisman. It marked his first Critics Choice win after four previous nominations.

In his acceptance speech, Chalamet gave warm shoutouts to his fellow nominees - Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton and Wagner Moura; before turning his attention to Jenner in the audience.

"Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn't do this without you," Chalamet said, looking at Kylie. He added, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The camera caught Jenner's emotional reaction as she smiled and clasped her hands beneath her chin, later mouthing back, "I love you," in response to Chalamet's sweet declaration.

Chalamet also praised Marty Supreme's director, producer, and cowriter, Josh Safdie. Describing the film's emotional core, Chalamet said, "Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream; you didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong, and I think we should all be telling stories like that. So thank you for this dream."

The Best Actor race at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards featured some of the year's most powerful performances, with Timothee Chalamet ultimately taking home the honour for his role in Marty Supreme.

Chalamet faced tough competition in the category, which included Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Marty Supreme is a biographical sports drama set in 1950s New York City. The film follows the story of Marty Mauser, a talented and determined table tennis player chasing his dream of becoming a champion. Chalamet plays the lead role, which draws inspiration from the real-life story of Marty Reisman, an American table tennis legend known for his unconventional playing style and larger-than-life personality during the mid-20th century.

