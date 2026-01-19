<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Prabhas's Film

The Raja Saab is inching closer to the ₹140 crore mark at the box office. However, the Prabhas-led film witnessed a dip in collections on its day 10. On its second Sunday, the horror-comedy earned ₹2.5 crore from ticket windows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the Maruthi directorial has amassed a total of ₹139.25 crore at the domestic box office so far.

As per the report, The Raja Saab recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 28.37% on January 18. Morning shows registered an occupancy of 20.03%, while afternoon shows saw a noticeable rise at 34.72%. Evening shows performed slightly better with 35.33% occupancy, whereas night shows dipped to 23.41%.

The Raja Saab released on January 9 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Before it reached theatres, special fan preview shows were organised in several parts of the country. During these screenings, a few videos caught everyone's attention online for a rather unusual reason.

In the clips, fans can be seen entering theatres with dummy crocodiles. Some excited fans even lifted the fake crocodiles over their heads as they rushed inside the cinema halls. These videos soon spread across social media and added to the buzz around the film.

The idea behind this fun act was simple. Fans were trying to recreate a popular moment from the trailer, where Prabhas is seen fighting a crocodile. Click here to read the full story.

The Raja Saab narrates the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather, who encounters a sinister presence in a mansion. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Malavika Mohanan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in important roles.

The Raja Saab project has been collectively produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.