The Priya Prakash Varrier Effect: Katrina Kaif Is Also, Accidentally, Viral

Katrina Kaif has found herself unwittingly sucked into the eddy after she was invoked in a tweet comparing her unfavourably to Priya Prakash Varrier

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 14:50 IST
Katrina has been tagged in Priya Varrier memes (Courtesy [L-R]: priya.p.varrier, katrinakaif)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Countless tweets and memes have been posted about Priya
  2. "She gave all expressions that Katrina couldn't give in her career"
  3. "I think the comparison was unnecessary," a user posted
Not only is Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier now sensationally viral (if you need to be told why, where have you been this past weekend?), so is a tweet about her - and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Katrina has found herself unwittingly sucked into the eddy after she was invoked in a tweet comparing her unfavourably to the younger actress. Priya, for those of you don't know, has captured the imagination of the social media-using section of the nation because of a film clip in which she winks and smiles at a co-star. Countless tweets and memes have been posted about Priya, including one from a user that reads: "Priya Prakash Varrier gave all types of expression in that two minutes that Katrina Kaif couldn't give in her entire Bollywood career."

The tweet has been 'liked' nearly 6,000 times and has almost 2,500 retweets. But despite the number of people who clearly seem to agree with the (male) user who posted the tweet, several responses in the comments thread have denounced him for his random targeting of Katrina, on whose behalf Twitter has mounted a spirited defence. One tweet asked: "Why is it important to acknowledge one person at the cost of being demeaning to others?" Another said: "I think the comparison was unnecessary."

This is the tweet:
 

And these the reactions:
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film clip that has caused such a nuclear reaction online is from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi belonging to new Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. It shows Priya Prakash Varrier, playing a school student, winking and smiling at a fellow student, played by Mohammed Roshan, who is instantly smitten.



Roshan's reaction was also that of Twitter. The hashtag #PriyaPrakashVarrier has been trending ever since the weekend, with posts gushing over the young star-in-the-making. As a direct fallout, Priya's Instagram account has received the verifying blue tick, cementing her status as India's sweetheart.

Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.
 

