The Priya Prakash Varrier Effect: Katrina Kaif Is Also, Accidentally, Viral

- Countless tweets and memes have been posted about Priya
- "She gave all expressions that Katrina couldn't give in her career"
- "I think the comparison was unnecessary," a user posted
The tweet has been 'liked' nearly 6,000 times and has almost 2,500 retweets. But despite the number of people who clearly seem to agree with the (male) user who posted the tweet, several responses in the comments thread have denounced him for his random targeting of Katrina, on whose behalf Twitter has mounted a spirited defence. One tweet asked: "Why is it important to acknowledge one person at the cost of being demeaning to others?" Another said: "I think the comparison was unnecessary."
This is the tweet:
Priya Prakash Varrier gave all types of expression in that two minutes what Katrina kaif couldn't give in her entire Bollywood career.— Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) February 11, 2018
And these the reactions:
Why is it important to acknowledge one person for some reasom at the cost of being demeaning to others? The comparison is unnecessary. Cut the woman some slack.— Ukhrah Malik (@ukhrahmalik) February 12, 2018
Gross generalization. Humour should be refreshing, not degrading.— Ukhrah Malik (@ukhrahmalik) February 12, 2018
I think the comparison is unnecessary— Ukhrah Malik (@ukhrahmalik) February 12, 2018
I bet she can... thatz the point... we need to move away from the criteria of flat abs and sexy figure for an actress and think about acting as the primary skill for an actress !— saran (@saran_tweet) February 13, 2018
Oh come on. No relevancy is there in the comparison b/w these two. One is just a newcomer & other has the experience of more than 15 years in this Industry..— Sumit Bisht (@sambisht424) February 13, 2018
Lagta hai ek actress ke bare me kuch zyada hi sochta hai— Harry mittal (@Harrymittal4) February 12, 2018
This is very rude of you bhai #Katrinakaif has given everything to the industry and you are saying this
Achi tarah se phele uski movies dekh le
She is nominated twice for filmfare
The film clip that has caused such a nuclear reaction online is from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi belonging to new Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. It shows Priya Prakash Varrier, playing a school student, winking and smiling at a fellow student, played by Mohammed Roshan, who is instantly smitten.
Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.